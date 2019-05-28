English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Meets Pranab Mukherjee to Seeks His Blessings, Calls it an Enriching Experience
Modi, who will take oath as the prime minister for the second time on Thursday, described the former president as a 'statesman'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former president Pranab Mukherjee. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday called on former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to seek his blessings. Modi, who will take oath as the prime minister for the second time on Thursday, described the former president as a "statesman".
"Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation," Modi tweeted, posting pictures with Mukherjee.
"Sought his blessings during our meeting today," he added. Mukherjee was conferred with the Bharat Ratna on the recommendation of the Modi-led government in January.
Responding to his tweet, Mukherjee extended his wishes and wrote, "Thank you for your kind words and gesture PM Narendra Modi. It was indeed a pleasure meeting you. As you proceed, stronger into the second innings, my good wishes are with you in achieving your vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas'."
"Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation," Modi tweeted, posting pictures with Mukherjee.
"Sought his blessings during our meeting today," he added. Mukherjee was conferred with the Bharat Ratna on the recommendation of the Modi-led government in January.
Responding to his tweet, Mukherjee extended his wishes and wrote, "Thank you for your kind words and gesture PM Narendra Modi. It was indeed a pleasure meeting you. As you proceed, stronger into the second innings, my good wishes are with you in achieving your vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas'."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
- Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- Salman Khan Dances and Lifts a Child Contestant on Super Dancer 3 Sets During Bharat Promotions, See Pics
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni is the 'Captain' of All Captains: Raina
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results