PM Modi Meets Pranab Mukherjee to Seeks His Blessings, Calls it an Enriching Experience

Modi, who will take oath as the prime minister for the second time on Thursday, described the former president as a 'statesman'.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
PM Modi Meets Pranab Mukherjee to Seeks His Blessings, Calls it an Enriching Experience
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former president Pranab Mukherjee. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday called on former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to seek his blessings. Modi, who will take oath as the prime minister for the second time on Thursday, described the former president as a "statesman".

"Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation," Modi tweeted, posting pictures with Mukherjee.

"Sought his blessings during our meeting today," he added. Mukherjee was conferred with the Bharat Ratna on the recommendation of the Modi-led government in January.

Responding to his tweet, Mukherjee extended his wishes and wrote, "Thank you for your kind words and gesture PM Narendra Modi. It was indeed a pleasure meeting you. As you proceed, stronger into the second innings, my good wishes are with you in achieving your vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas'."
