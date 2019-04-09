PM Modi Mocks Congress Manifesto, Says Party Admitting to 60 Years of Injustice With Call for 'Nyay’

: The Congress promising nyay (justice) this election is an admission of the injustices it committed for 60 years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.In an interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, the PM launched a stinging attack on the Congress’s battle-cry for the upcoming elections, Ab Nyay Hoga. The slogan majorly alludes to the grand old party’s promise of Nyuntam Aay Yojana or minimum income guarantee scheme.“Their main slogan for this election is ‘Ab Nyay Hoga’. So knowingly or unknowingly, they have admitted that they did injustice for 60 years in power,” Modi said, adding several sections of the Indian society are awaiting justice after being “wronged” by the Congress.“What about justice for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots? What about nyay for the victims of Triple Talaq? What about the farmers of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh who were promised loan waivers? You promised them justice in 10 days. It has been 100 days now. When will they get justice?” the PM said.Raking up the ISRO ‘spy case’, Modi said, “The great scientist Nambi Narayanan was framed in a false case and thrown in jail. It dealt a blow to India's space programme. Nambi Narayanan is asking for justice.”The PM also slammed the Congress for coining the phrase ‘Hindu terror’ after the Samjhauta Express blast, saying Hindus of the country are demanding justice. “You jailed innocent people in connection with the Samjhauta Express blast. They were in jail for so many years in a false case. They are asking for justice. In the name of the Samjhauta case, you coined the term 'Hindu Terror' to link Hindus to terrorists. This nation's Hindus are asking for justice. They want to know why they were branded terrorists.”Accusing the Congress of denying leaders like BR Ambedkar, Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel a place in history, Modi said the call for nyay is coming from every corner of the country, adding that the Congress is “incapable” of delivering justice.(The full interview will be aired today at 7pm and 10pm on CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and other News18 regional channels.)