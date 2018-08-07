English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Mourns Karunanidhi's Death, Calls Him a Deep-Rooted Mass Leader
The PM said that he had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi on several occasions and his understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the death of DMK president M Karunanidhi, describing him as a prolific thinker and a deep-rooted mass leader who stood for regional aspiration and national progress.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu's voice was effectively heard," Modi said in his tweets.
The PM said that he had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi on several occasions and his understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out.
He was firmly committed to democratic ideals and his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered, Modi said.
"We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised," the PM said.
"My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.
Karunanidhi died at 6.10 pm on Wednesday at the age of 94 after prolonged illness.
