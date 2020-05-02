POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Must Lay Out Lockdown-exit Plan, Roadmap to Fight Covid-19, Bring Economy Back on Track: Congress

File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Asking when the lockdown will finally end, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister must also lay out the exit strategy from it and spell out the goalpost in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and economy.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
Share this:

The Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come forward and address the countrymen to enlighten them on the way ahead in dealing with the coronavirus and the economic situation.

Asking when the lockdown will finally end, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister must also lay out the exit strategy from it and spell out the goalpost in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and economy.

"Will we see another lockdown? When will the lockdown finally end? The Prime Minister must come forward and address 130 crore Indians and enlighten them on the way ahead," he told reporters at a press briefing through video-conferencing.

Accusing the government of not handling the issue of migrant labourers in a humane or compassionate manner, Surjewala urged the prime minister and the Centre to ferry the migrant labourers to their home in sanitised trains for free, along with food.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres