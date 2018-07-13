English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi on 2-Day Tour of UP From Tomorrow, Will Lay Foundation Stone for Purvanchal Expressway
The projects to be launched in Varanasi alone are estimated to be worth Rs 1,000 crore.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day tour of eastern Uttar Pradesh starting tomorrow, visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and laying the foundation stone in Azamgarh for the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway.
The expressway will connect several important and historical towns of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur with the state capital Lucknow.
The PM will also inaugurate other development projects and address rallies in Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur during the tour, his second visit to the politically crucial state in a week. He was in Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi on Monday, launching a Samsung mobile phone factory with South Korean president Moon Jae-in.
In his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, PM Modi will dedicate projects estimated to be worth over Rs 900 crore for the development of Kashi.
Among the projects to be dedicated are the Varanasi City Gas Distribution Project, and the Varanasi-Ballia EMU train. The foundation stone will be laid for the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg, and several projects under the Smart City Mission and Namaami Gange.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for an International Convention Centre in Varanasi.
Meanwhile, at a separate event, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will release a book titled “Meri Kashi,” in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.
On July 15, the PM will visit Mirzapur, where he will dedicate the Bansagar Canal Project to the people of India. This project will provide a big boost to irrigation in the region, and will be greatly beneficial for the farmers of Mirzapur and Allahabad districts of Uttar Pradesh. At the same event, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Mirzapur Medical College. He will also be inaugurating 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the State. Most importantly PM Modi will also dedicate a bridge over the River Ganga at Balughat, Chunar, which will facilitate connectivity between Mirzapur and Varanasi.
The Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.
BJP president Amit Shah also visited Mirzapur recently.
The Apna Dal faction said the prime minister's Mirzapur visit indicated a further cementing of ties between the two allies.
Also Watch
The expressway will connect several important and historical towns of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur with the state capital Lucknow.
The PM will also inaugurate other development projects and address rallies in Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur during the tour, his second visit to the politically crucial state in a week. He was in Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi on Monday, launching a Samsung mobile phone factory with South Korean president Moon Jae-in.
In his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, PM Modi will dedicate projects estimated to be worth over Rs 900 crore for the development of Kashi.
Among the projects to be dedicated are the Varanasi City Gas Distribution Project, and the Varanasi-Ballia EMU train. The foundation stone will be laid for the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg, and several projects under the Smart City Mission and Namaami Gange.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for an International Convention Centre in Varanasi.
Meanwhile, at a separate event, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will release a book titled “Meri Kashi,” in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.
On July 15, the PM will visit Mirzapur, where he will dedicate the Bansagar Canal Project to the people of India. This project will provide a big boost to irrigation in the region, and will be greatly beneficial for the farmers of Mirzapur and Allahabad districts of Uttar Pradesh. At the same event, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Mirzapur Medical College. He will also be inaugurating 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the State. Most importantly PM Modi will also dedicate a bridge over the River Ganga at Balughat, Chunar, which will facilitate connectivity between Mirzapur and Varanasi.
The Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.
BJP president Amit Shah also visited Mirzapur recently.
The Apna Dal faction said the prime minister's Mirzapur visit indicated a further cementing of ties between the two allies.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know