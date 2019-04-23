Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Opened Bank Accounts, Congress Will Deposit Rs 72,000 in Them: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi not only handed money in Rafale deal to Anil Ambani but also robbed Jabalpur of thousands of jobs as HAL was denied the chance to manufacturer Rafale planes.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Jabalpur/Shahdol: Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again on Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi here announced that the Rafale aircraft would be manufactured by youths of the country and no one else.

Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Sihora town of Jabalpur in favour of Congress candidate Vivek Tankha attacked PM Modi and industrialist Anil Ambani over the Rafale deal.

"BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jai mints crores in three months and PM Modi asks country’s youth to sell pakodas (fritters). Why they should make pakodas, why can’t they make rafale and ordnance to be used in it,” asked Gandhi affirming the country’s youth would manufacture Rafale planes once Congress comes to power.

He also alleged PM Modi not only handed money in Rafale deal to Anil Ambani but also robbed Jabalpur of thousands of jobs as HAL was denied the chance to manufacturer Rafale planes which could have ensured generation of around one lahh jobs at Jabalpur which has the ordnance factory.

Once again underlining Chowkidar Chor Hai slogan, he claimed the catchphrase was devised by two youths last year in Chhattisgarh as he was addressing an election rally.

Its 'anyay' (injustice) all around for the last five years as farmers, women, youths and everyone has been subjected to injustice, claimed the Congress president.

He referred to NYAY scheme of the Congress party which according to him would ensure payment of Rs 72,000 per annum to the five crore poor families in the country. Turning to men in the crowd, he said I am telling you this now so don’t get angry later as the money in the scheme would only be deposited in the accounts of women in the families.

“Modiji had made women stand in queue and I would put the money in same accounts opened by Modiji,” said Gandhi with a smile claiming PM Modi hasn’t deposited any money in these accounts. Saying that PM Modi keeps asking from where he would fund the NYAY scheme, Gandhi said he would bring the money from the pocket of Anil Ambani.

Attacking PM Modi over corruption, the Congress chief yet again challenged him for an open debate on the issue of corruption anytime claiming the Prime Minister was apprehensive of a debate on corruption.

Later speaking at another election rally in tribal-dominated Shahdol district, Gandhi claimed that NYAY scheme would be a surgical strike on poverty. “People like Anil Ambani, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and others aren’t behind bars for looting millions but farmers are jailed for not paying few thousands,” he said,

"I would like to announce this today that no farmer would have to go jail for not paying loans post-2019," announced Gandhi.

He claimed the economic recession was brought about by GST and demonetisation and claimed the NYAY scheme would play the fuel for the dormant economy by generating demand and creating lakhs of jobs.

Addressing the tribal population, he said the Modi government has brought a law which enables the government to even ‘shoot’ the tribals after snatching their land and resources.
