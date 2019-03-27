LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
PM Modi Playing Politics Over Mission Shakti for Electoral Gains, Says Mayawati

Her remarks came a few hours after Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
PM Modi Playing Politics Over Mission Shakti for Electoral Gains, Says Mayawati
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing politics over India's anti-satellite missile capability.

"Congratulations to Indian defence scientists for the successful experiment of shooting down a satellite in the space. But the prime minister playing politics under its garb for electoral gains is most condemnable," she said in her tweet in Hindi.

"The honourable election commission should definitely take cognizance of this," Mayawati said in her tweet.

