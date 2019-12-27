PM Modi, Pranab Mukherjee Among Political Leaders Invited to Hemant Soren's Swearing-in on Dec 29
Jharkhand caretaker Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that he will attend the swearing-in ceremony after Soren called Das over the phone and invited him to attend his swearing-in ceremony.
JMM executive president and chief minister-designate Hemant Soren meets Governor Draupadi Murmu in Ranchi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are among those invited to Jharkhand chief minister-designate Hemant Sorens swearing-in ceremony here on December 29.
Jharkhand caretaker Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that he will attend the swearing-in ceremony after Soren called Das over the phone and invited him to attend his swearing-in ceremony.
The others invited to the programme to be held at the sprawling Mohrabadi grounds here are Congress leader P Chidambaram, Ahmed Patel, NCP chief Sharad Yadav, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said here on Friday.
Chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh Madhya Pradesh and Delhi Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Kamalnath and Arvind Kejriwal respectively have been invited to grace the historic occasion, he said.
Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, Harivansh is also in the long list of invitees as is the outgoing chief minister Raghubar Das, Bhattacharya said that several leaders have already given their consent to attend the swearing-in ceremony at 2 pm on December 29 at Mohrabadi ground here.
Modi has, however, expressed his inability to attend the ceremony due to his busy schedule The Prime Minister extended good wishes and assured Hemant Sorenji that he will visit Jharkhand when he gets time. We will welcome him, Bhattacharya told a press conference here.
He said that invitation to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been sent and we expect consent from him. The other political party leaders who have been
invited are RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, ex-MP Sharad Yadav, DMK president M K Stalin, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswami, CPI leader Kanaiha Kumar, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, MP T R Balu, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, DMK MP Kanimojhi, Bihar minister Abdul Bari Siddique and Odisha PCC president Niranjan Patnaik, the JMM leader said.
He said captains and stalwarts from the fields of industry, sports, art, literature and every section of the society will be present to witness the "historic occasion"
The party has appealed to the people of Jharkhand to attend the ceremony as it would be a happy sight of democracy.
Former chief minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) president Babulal Marandi, NCP MLA Kamlesh Singh and CPI (ML-Liberation) MLA Vinod Kumar Singh have also been invited for the ceremony, he said.
The JVM-P and the CPI-ML-Liberation have extended support to the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition, which stormed to power after five years, dethroning the BJP in the just concluded assembly elections to the 81-member assembly.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Reacts to Kushal Punjabi's Suicide, Says Depression is One of the Biggest Issues in India
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years