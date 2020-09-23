POLITICS

PM Modi Present in Lok Sabha on Last Day of Monsoon Session

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media outside Parliament in New Delhi, on September 14, 2020. (Press Information Bureau via AP)

The Speaker and other parliamentarians welcomed the Prime Minister after he entered the House when a debate was going on at Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was present in the Lok Sabha on the concluding day of the Monsoon Session amid the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Modi joined the house an hour after it assembled for the day at 6 p.m.

The House, which began its proceedings on September 14, curtailed its proceedings eight days ahead of its scheduled conclusion on October 1

