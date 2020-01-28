New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused PM Narendra Modi of tarnished India's image as country of peace, putting off investors. He added that PM Modi couldn't understand GST.

Addressing a rally in Jaipur, Gandhi said, "It is shameful that the economic growth has dropped since UPA was in power. Youth are India's biggest asset, country today is wasting this asset. PM Modi had promised to create two crore jobs but one crore people lost theirs last year."

The public rally comes ahead of the Union budget scheduled to be presented on February 1.

Earlier also the Congress leader had alleged that the BJP-led government has failed on economic issues and is now distracting the nation through other means. "Narendra Modi should have courage to tell youngsters why Indian economy has become a disaster, why unemployment is on the rise? He does not have the guts to stand in front of students. I challenge him to go to any university, stand there without police and tell people what he is going to do for this country," Gandhi said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.