Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'PM Modi Promised 2 Cr Jobs But 1 Cr Lost Theirs': Ahead of Budget, Rahul Gandhi Attacks Govt on Economy

Rahul Gandhi attack on PM Modi over economy comes ahead of the Union budget scheduled to be presented on February 1.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'PM Modi Promised 2 Cr Jobs But 1 Cr Lost Theirs': Ahead of Budget, Rahul Gandhi Attacks Govt on Economy
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused PM Narendra Modi of tarnished India's image as country of peace, putting off investors. He added that PM Modi couldn't understand GST.

Addressing a rally in Jaipur, Gandhi said, "It is shameful that the economic growth has dropped since UPA was in power. Youth are India's biggest asset, country today is wasting this asset. PM Modi had promised to create two crore jobs but one crore people lost theirs last year."

The public rally comes ahead of the Union budget scheduled to be presented on February 1.

Earlier also the Congress leader had alleged that the BJP-led government has failed on economic issues and is now distracting the nation through other means. "Narendra Modi should have courage to tell youngsters why Indian economy has become a disaster, why unemployment is on the rise? He does not have the guts to stand in front of students. I challenge him to go to any university, stand there without police and tell people what he is going to do for this country," Gandhi said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram