PM Promises 'Nava Punjab' Free of Drugs & Debts, Raps Gandhis for Running 'Remote Control Govt'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Congress during a rally in Jalandhar and accused the party of ‘humiliating’ Amarinder Singh and trying to run the state government by ‘remote control’. PM Modi said that his government will work for a ‘drug-free’ and ‘nava Punjab’.

“Look at congress party today… Their own leaders are talking against their party…. How can such party work for the Punjab? How will they work for the development of Punjab?” PM Modi while addressing his first physical rally in Punjab for the February 20 assembly polls.

He referred to Priyanka Gandhi’s comments about Amarinder Singh’s government ‘run by remote control’ by the government in Delhi.

“They said we didn’t want Captain’s government to be run by Delhi. This means Congress governments are run by remote control by one family, not by the constitution," the Prime Minister said.

He also hit out at the Congress government in Punjab, saying he wanted to pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir here, but the police and the administration were unable to make arrangements.

“I wanted to offer prayers at Tripurmalini Devi Shaktipeeth after this event but the administration and police said they will not be able to make the arrangements. This is the situation of government here. But I will surely offer prayers at Shaktipeeth soon,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said his party will work for a drug-free Punjab and also launched a new slogan for his party’s campaign: “Nava Punjab, BJP de naal, Nava Punjab, nayi team de naal.”

“I have worked for Punjab… I want to serve Punjab by making it drug-free… I understand your pain… I want to give a safe environment for the youth of Punjab,” he said.

He also lashed out at AAP and said, “Some people who are expert at getting liquor shops opened in every street have come to Punjab as well, they want to handover Punjab to drug mafias."

Modi also hit out at the former ally Akali Dal and added that the double engine government will work for the benefit of farmers.

“We had more MLAs but we wanted to work for the future of Punjab and supported the Akalis. Badal made their son the Deputy CM and not from BJP,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also praised former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, whose newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP.

“Former CM Amarinder Singh worked with the Centre according to federalism. The NDA will form govt in Punjab, and ‘Nava Punjab’ will be free from debts,” Modi remarked.

PM’s Jalandhar visit is his first visit to Punjab after the security breach of the PM convoy on January 5. PM Modi’s cavalcade was stranded on a flyover on the Ferozepur-Moga highway for 20 minutes before returning to Bathinda airport as the supporters of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) had blocked the road ahead of the convoy.

