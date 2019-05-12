English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Urge People to Vote in Large Numbers in Phase 6
Polling began on Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls 2019.
File photo. PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during the release of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged voters to exercise their electoral right in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Polling began on Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls with Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Maneka Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia among several prominent faces in the fray.
Appealing to youngsters to vote in record numbers, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here! Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today’s sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special.”
Among the first to urge voters, Rajnath Singh tweeted both in English and Hindi asking people eligible to cast vote to exercise their right to make the country stronger.
Polling began on Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls with Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Maneka Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia among several prominent faces in the fray.
Appealing to youngsters to vote in record numbers, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here! Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today’s sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special.”
Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here!— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2019
Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today’s sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special.
Among the first to urge voters, Rajnath Singh tweeted both in English and Hindi asking people eligible to cast vote to exercise their right to make the country stronger.
Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here!— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2019
Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today’s sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Feeding Stray Dog is the Best Sight for Animal Lovers
- IPL 2019 Final Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch MI vs CSK on Live TV & Online Today
- IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Shares Tips With Rishabh Pant After CSK Victory
- Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to SOTY2: Here's Why Bollywood has Become More Regressive
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results