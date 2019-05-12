PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Urge People to Vote in Large Numbers in Phase 6

Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here!



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged voters to exercise their electoral right in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019.Polling began on Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls with Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Maneka Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia among several prominent faces in the fray.Appealing to youngsters to vote in record numbers, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here! Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today’s sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special.”Among the first to urge voters, Rajnath Singh tweeted both in English and Hindi asking people eligible to cast vote to exercise their right to make the country stronger.