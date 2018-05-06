English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Rakes Up Tipu Sultan Controversy, Flays Siddaramaiah for 'Ignoring' Veera Madakari
The PM was apparently referring to the Siddaramaiah government's controversial decision to celebrate ‘Tipu Jayanti’ every year on November 10 to commemorate the memory of Tipu Sultan, the legendary 18th century ruler of Mysore.
PM Narendra Modi addresses a public rally for the Karnataka assembly elections (Image: PTI)
Chitradurga (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of distorting history to “divide” the country and flayed the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka for celebrating the "jayantis of Sultans" for the sake of "vote bank politics".
The PM was apparently referring to the Siddaramaiah government's controversial decision to celebrate ‘Tipu Jayanti’ every year on November 10 to commemorate the memory of Tipu Sultan, the legendary 18th century ruler of Mysore.
Addressing an election rally, Modi said, "Look at the character of the Congress.... They don’t think about heroes whose jayanti needs to be celebrated with respect, from whom we have to draw inspiration for generations to generations.”
"Veera Madakari and Onake Obavva are forgotten, but for the sake of vote bank politics, they celebrate jayantis of Sultans," he said.
Onake Obavva, a Dalit woman, was the legendary wife of a soldier in the army of Madakari Nayaka, the last ruler of Chitradurga. She is said to have fought single-handedly and killed with a pestle several invading soldiers of the army of Hyder Ali, father of Tipu Sultan, in 1779. She was killed by Hyder Ali's soldiers in her valiant effort to protect the fort where her husband was the guard of a watch tower.
Celebration of ‘Tipu Jayanti’ is strongly opposed by the BJP.
The celebration has also triggered a sharp division in society with some hailing Tipu Sultan as a hero who died fighting the British, while others calling him a "fanatic" ruler.
"By celebrating this jayanti, Congress has insulted people of Karnataka and Chitradurga. They have played with sentiments and feelings of people of Chitradurga,” Modi said.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
The PM was apparently referring to the Siddaramaiah government's controversial decision to celebrate ‘Tipu Jayanti’ every year on November 10 to commemorate the memory of Tipu Sultan, the legendary 18th century ruler of Mysore.
Addressing an election rally, Modi said, "Look at the character of the Congress.... They don’t think about heroes whose jayanti needs to be celebrated with respect, from whom we have to draw inspiration for generations to generations.”
"Veera Madakari and Onake Obavva are forgotten, but for the sake of vote bank politics, they celebrate jayantis of Sultans," he said.
Onake Obavva, a Dalit woman, was the legendary wife of a soldier in the army of Madakari Nayaka, the last ruler of Chitradurga. She is said to have fought single-handedly and killed with a pestle several invading soldiers of the army of Hyder Ali, father of Tipu Sultan, in 1779. She was killed by Hyder Ali's soldiers in her valiant effort to protect the fort where her husband was the guard of a watch tower.
Celebration of ‘Tipu Jayanti’ is strongly opposed by the BJP.
The celebration has also triggered a sharp division in society with some hailing Tipu Sultan as a hero who died fighting the British, while others calling him a "fanatic" ruler.
"By celebrating this jayanti, Congress has insulted people of Karnataka and Chitradurga. They have played with sentiments and feelings of people of Chitradurga,” Modi said.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
-
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New WhatsApp Domain Lets Users Chat Without Opening The App: Here is How it Works
- R Ashwin Relieved After KL Rahul Takes Punjab Home Against Rajasthan
- Doubles Coach Kim Tan Her Focussed on Bringing Out the Best From the Players Despite Challenges
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Celebrations Begin with Mehendi Ceremony; See Pics
- CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO