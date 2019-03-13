PM Modi Reaches Out to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee to Encourage Voting in 2019 Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached out to leaders across the political spectrum, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, urging them to encourage voting in the upcoming elections. Modi, who took to Twitter, also tagged movie stars such as Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone, sports stars and business leaders."Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you," he tweeted tagging Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, using wildly popular catchphrases from their blockbuster movies "Gully Boy" and "Uri".He first appealed to Gandhi, Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and MK Stalin, asking them to "encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric”.In his next tweet, he tagged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging them to "work towards bringing maximum Indians to the polling booths in the upcoming elections. May voter awareness efforts be strengthened across the length and breadth of India”.He also reached out to Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan and Pawan Chamling, saying: "Soliciting your support and active participation in improving voting across the country in the coming elections. Let us strive to create an atmosphere where maximum voting can take place."Interestingly, the Prime Minister did not tag Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in his tweets.