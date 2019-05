Modi Recalls Nehru's 'Famous' Photo to Attack Cong, Says 'India Has Moved Forward But Family Stuck in Past'

Reminding Bikaner residents of Jawaharlal Nehru's "famous picture", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's first PM was seen enjoying snake dance but his descendants don't know that the country has move forward since then."Their fourth generation is also doing the same. They don't know that India is not only about snake charmers now, but it's a country of 'mouse charmers' (in a reference to computer mouse and IT sector)," the prime minister said.The statement was an apparent attack on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who was earlier seen interacting with snake charmers in Raebareli . She also picked up snakes from a box and petted them.US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (second from right), Jawaharlal Nehru (first from right) and Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit (third from right) enjoying a snake charmer showFurther hitting out at Congress, PM Modi said that the party couldn't even stop India's share of river water flowing into Pakistan. "The Congress government did not even acquire property of those who went to Pakistan after Partition. They delayed it due to vote bank," he alleged.Earlier at a rally in Sikar, rhe prime minister began his address by saying "main apka abhinandan karta hu (I greet you). He then mocked the Congress leaders saying they will go to the Election Commission complaining that Modi had taken the name of IAF pilot Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan in February, and violated the model code of conduct.