Bengal Yearns for Development and Peace; Will Bring 'Asol Poriborton': PM Modi in Virtual Poll Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cancelled his visit to West Bengal for the last leg of his campaign on Friday, addressed the state voters virtually. He reiterated BJP’s promise to bring about ‘Asol Poriborton’ in West Bengal. Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, he also appealed to the people to strictly abide by the Covid-19 norms. “Last two phases of polling left in Bengal and once again I would like to request you all to maintain the safety norms due to the pandemic situation," he said. The prime minister on Friday held virtual rallies in Suri (Birbhum district), Malda, Berhampore (Murshidabad district) and Bhawanipur in Kolkata .

He said, “Due to the COVID-19, I was busy in important meetings since morning. I could not come to Bengal personally and therefore I am connecting with you now through technology. So, far people in Bengal voted in large numbers and it’s inspirational for all. We have to follow safety norms strictly and seriously to save ourselves from coronavirus. We can reduce the burden on hospitals, if we all handle the crisis carefully. Even before and after vaccination, masks are must." Reminding people of the importance of taking precautions, he said, “Dawai bhi…Kadai Bhi (Medicine and Discipline both must to fight COVID). We have to remember this mantra,"

Claiming that BJP is going to form the government, PM Modi said, “This time in four decades, people in Bengal voted for impartial governance. In Bengal, people are looking for employment opportunities, ease of living and ease of doing business. This is only possible through ‘Asol Poriborton’ (real change). We have taken a pledge to fulfil the aspiration of people in Bengal."

He said, “Bengal is craving for dignity of labour, development, peace and security. Our priority is West Bengal’s development and it is good to see that people here have already made up their mind for ‘Real Poribortan’ (real change). For us, real change means employment, development, industries, better education, best civic amenities, investment, empowering the poor and refugees and we are committed to do this after forming the government this time here in Bengal. Real ‘Poribortan’ is not about a new chief minister but it is about ‘Sabka Saath, Sakba Vikash’. It is about ‘Sonar Bangla’. We are committed to bring back the lost glory of Bengal. There is no reason to believe that Kolkata cannot become a ‘city of future’ one day.”

On the issue of ‘blocking Central schemes’, he said, “The central government transfers money directly into bank accounts of farmers and poor people across the country. However, it is not reaching here in Bengal because of ‘tolabaazi’ (extortionist) and syndicate raj. Illegal immigration, syndicates, extortion are hurdles to West Bengal’s development."

PM Modi also promised to make Bengal the next financial hub of India and pledged to build at least one medical college covering three Lok Sabha seats in the State. He further said BJP will set up fast track courts across West Bengal for providing speedy justice to women.

He said, “During my public rallies, I have felt strong desire among the people for a positive change and for a better future of West Bengal. There is a record investment in India and we want a major chunk of this to be used in West Bengal to promote every form of industry and employment."

On the New Education Policy (NEP), he said, “Students need to be connected to industry right from school days. They must be given education according to their preferences and their language. We have the NEP and it has all these principles at its core."

PM Modi said, “Bengal is deprived of ‘Ayushman Bharat’. Crores of people across India have availed free surgeries under Ayushman Bharat. But I am sorry to say that the scheme has not been implemented in Bengal. We are committed to implement it once we form the government after May 2."

On PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, he said, “Not the least, the ruling government has also blocked PMKSN and depriving farmers from its benefits. We will also implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi with increased financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per year (to each of the 75 lakh farmers) in the first cabinet meeting. We will also release a one-time arrear of Rs 18000 in the first cabinet meeting, which has been denied (to each of the 75 lakh farmers) due to the non-implementation of the scheme in the past three years."

The PMKSN is an initiative taken by the Centre in which all farmers will get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. The initiative was to be announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal during the 2019 Interim Union Budget on 1 February 2019.

