Home » News » Politics » PM Modi Says All Nations to Face Effects of Ukraine War, Criticises Those Who 'Tried to Malign Operation Ganga'
PM Modi Says All Nations to Face Effects of Ukraine War, Criticises Those Who 'Tried to Malign Operation Ganga'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at party workers during celebrations at the BJP headquarters following the party's win in assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at party workers during celebrations at the BJP headquarters following the party's win in assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Prime Minister said India has financial, defence, security, and political ties with the nations fighting the war.

News Desk

While addressing Bharatiya Janata Party workers after stunning election victories in four states on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also touched upon the issue of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The consequences of the war will be borne by every country, he said.

The Prime Minister said India has financial, defence, security, and political ties with the nations fighting the war.

“We import oil such as sunflower oil…international prices of coal, gas, and fertilisers are rising rapidly across the world," he said.

The war has sparked global concerns over loss of life and property, as well as its impact on the economies of most countries hit by massive supply-chain disruptions.

With the world already ravaged by the financial battering of the Covid pandemic, the ongoing conflict is expected to trigger a sharp rise in inflation in countries like India and others.

PM Modi also hit back at opposition parties and critics of his government’s evacuation efforts for Indians stuck in the war-torn region.

“It is unfortunate that even when thousands of Indian students, Indian citizens were stranded in Ukraine, there were talks of breaking the morale of the country,” he said. “These people also tried to malign Operation Ganga. This is a big concern for the future of India."

first published:March 10, 2022, 21:38 IST