PM Modi Says All Nations to Face Effects of Ukraine War, Criticises Those Who 'Tried to Malign Operation Ganga'

While addressing Bharatiya Janata Party workers after stunning election victories in four states on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also touched upon the issue of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The consequences of the war will be borne by every country, he said.

The Prime Minister said India has financial, defence, security, and political ties with the nations fighting the war.

“We import oil such as sunflower oil…international prices of coal, gas, and fertilisers are rising rapidly across the world," he said.

The war has sparked global concerns over loss of life and property, as well as its impact on the economies of most countries hit by massive supply-chain disruptions.

With the world already ravaged by the financial battering of the Covid pandemic, the ongoing conflict is expected to trigger a sharp rise in inflation in countries like India and others.

PM Modi also hit back at opposition parties and critics of his government’s evacuation efforts for Indians stuck in the war-torn region.

Advertisement

“It is unfortunate that even when thousands of Indian students, Indian citizens were stranded in Ukraine, there were talks of breaking the morale of the country,” he said. “These people also tried to malign Operation Ganga. This is a big concern for the future of India."

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.