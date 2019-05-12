English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Says BJP Knows Art of Running Coalitions, Has Vajpayee's Legacy to Bank On
PM Modi’s remarks just ahead of the penultimate phase of elections, where the BJP is looking to repeat its 2014 show, are being seen as an attempt to reach out to prospective partners as well as allay concerns of present allies, if any.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) knows the art of running coalitions, just a day before seven states went to polls on Sunday in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Taking to Twitter, Modi said he had worked with BJP allies in different states and the party had the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who ran the best coalition during his tenure.
The Prime Minister has been scathing in his attack on opposition alliances, particularly the Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, calling it a “mahamilaawat” forged just for electoral benefits.
PM Modi’s remarks just ahead of the penultimate phase of elections, where the BJP is looking to repeat its 2014 show, are being seen as an attempt to reach out to prospective partners as well as allay concerns of present allies, if any.
This is not the first time though that the Prime Minister has hinted at a coalition at the Centre. Addressing BJP workers in January this year, he said the party cherished old friends and its doors were always open to parties.
He had also praised Vajpayee’s brand of coalition politics, saying the former prime minister showed that states and Centre could work together for the welfare of the nation.
Taking to Twitter, Modi said he had worked with BJP allies in different states and the party had the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who ran the best coalition during his tenure.
BJP knows the art of running coalitions. I myself have worked with BJP allies in different states when I was working for organisation. Then our party has the legacy of Shri Vajpayee ji who ran the best coalition during his tenure: PM Modi #DeshKeDilMeiModi— BJP (@BJP4India) 11 May 2019
The Prime Minister has been scathing in his attack on opposition alliances, particularly the Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, calling it a “mahamilaawat” forged just for electoral benefits.
PM Modi’s remarks just ahead of the penultimate phase of elections, where the BJP is looking to repeat its 2014 show, are being seen as an attempt to reach out to prospective partners as well as allay concerns of present allies, if any.
This is not the first time though that the Prime Minister has hinted at a coalition at the Centre. Addressing BJP workers in January this year, he said the party cherished old friends and its doors were always open to parties.
He had also praised Vajpayee’s brand of coalition politics, saying the former prime minister showed that states and Centre could work together for the welfare of the nation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Feeding Stray Dog is the Best Sight for Animal Lovers
- Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
- IAF Gets Apache Guardian Attack Helicopter by Boeing - Watch Video
- Super Sanskari Sarees: This Website Creates 'Rape-Proof Clothing' to Highlight Victim Shaming
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results