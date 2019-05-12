PM Modi Says BJP Knows Art of Running Coalitions, Has Vajpayee's Legacy to Bank On

BJP knows the art of running coalitions. I myself have worked with BJP allies in different states when I was working for organisation. Then our party has the legacy of Shri Vajpayee ji who ran the best coalition during his tenure: PM Modi #DeshKeDilMeiModi — BJP (@BJP4India) 11 May 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) knows the art of running coalitions, just a day before seven states went to polls on Sunday in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.Taking to Twitter, Modi said he had worked with BJP allies in different states and the party had the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who ran the best coalition during his tenure.The Prime Minister has been scathing in his attack on opposition alliances, particularly the Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, calling it a “mahamilaawat” forged just for electoral benefits.PM Modi’s remarks just ahead of the penultimate phase of elections, where the BJP is looking to repeat its 2014 show, are being seen as an attempt to reach out to prospective partners as well as allay concerns of present allies, if any.This is not the first time though that the Prime Minister has hinted at a coalition at the Centre. Addressing BJP workers in January this year, he said the party cherished old friends and its doors were always open to parties.He had also praised Vajpayee’s brand of coalition politics, saying the former prime minister showed that states and Centre could work together for the welfare of the nation.