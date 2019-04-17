PM Modi Says He Called Pakistan's Nuclear Bluff Because India Has the 'Mother of Bombs'

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he did not fall prey to Pakistan's nuclear blackmail, because India has the "mother of nuclear bombs".Addressing a campaign rally at Surendranagar in Gujarat, Modi was referring to the surgical strikes and air strikes conducted by the country's forces inside Pakistan in response to terrorist attacks in Uri and Pulwama."Earlier, terrorists from Pakistan would come here and go back after conducting an attack. Pakistan would threaten us, saying it has the nuclear bomb and will press the button (if India retaliated)."We have nuclear of nuclear bombs (the mother of nuclear bombs). I decided to tell them, do whatever you want to do (but we will retaliate)," the prime minister said."In the past, our people would weep, go around the world saying Pakistan did this, did that....It is now Pakistan's turn to weep."Didn't our jawans kill them by entering their houses? Shall we not kill them by entering their houses? Shall we not take revenge for our martyred soldiers?" he asked the large crowd which replied in the positive."Today is Mahavir Jayanti, the day to observe peace. But when shall we have peace? Will anyone listen to a weak man making an appeal for peace or to the warning of a strong man who can flex his mussels? Only the peace appeal of a strong man will be respected, not that of a weak person," Modi said.He also alleged that the Congress spoke ill of the armed forces."You must have seen how the character of the Congress party has changed in this election. The way the Congress spreads lies, and questions the country's military, saying its seniors are street goons, the Air Force chief is a liar...If you say something like this, will it not make Pakistan happy?" he said.In 2017, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit likened Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to a "goon on the street" over the latter's public remarks. He was forced to withdraw the remarks and apologise.Modi also slammed the Congress for seeking proof of action against terrorists."When we conducted the surgical strike, Congress questioned us. When we conducted the air strike, it asked for proof. Do you (Congress) trust your own sons or Pakistan's rhetoric?" the prime minister said.