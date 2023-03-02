After the BJP returned to power in Tripura and Nagaland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the results in the northeast showed people’s faith in democracy and also shared the “secret" behind the party’s success.

“The results of the northeast are a result of the hard work of BJP workers. These results have so many messages for the world. It shows people’s faith in democracy and democratic institutions," said PM Modi in his address to party workers.

“I humbly thank the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. These people have blessed the BJP and its allies. Besides, I congratulate the BJP Karyakartas of these three states. It isn’t easy to work in the northeast, and therefore a special thank is due to them."

The BJP swept Tripura and is set to form government in Nagaland with ally NDPP. In Meghalaya, the National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party winning 26 seats in a 60-member assembly.

Here are PM Modi’s top quotes from his address to BJP workers:

PM Modi said people of the northeast are now realising that they are not being ignored. “Northeast is no longer far from Delhi and from our hearts. Someone reminded me that as prime minister, I have visited the northeast for more than 50 times."

The Prime Minister said some people get stomach aches when they think about how the BJP won the elections. “But I want to tell people about BJP’s winning. The secret lies in ‘Triveni’- works of BJP governments, work culture of BJP governments and service of BJP workers… We have given the country new politics and political culture. We don’t discriminate against anyone, we work for everyone."

PM Modi said Nagaland elected its first woman legislator today and it is a matter of pride for the country.

PM Modi said, “Some people are talking about digging Modi’s grave. Lotus is blooming everywhere in every election."

PM Modi said, “Some kattar people are saying ‘Mar jaa Modi (Go & die Modi)’ but the country is saying ‘Modi mat jaa’ (Don’t go Modi)."

After today’s results, PM Modi highlighted Congress is downplaying its defeat saying these are smaller states. “This is the insult of smaller states. This insult will keep defeating you in coming elections."

PM Modi said some parties ran propaganda so that minorities remain in fear of the BJP. “This propaganda has been busted in Goa and now northeast is doing the same. In Nagaland and Meghalaya where majority is Christian, the support for BJP is increasing every day."

PM Modi slammed Congress-Left alliance in Tripura saying they fight against each other in Kerala but for the sake of keeping the BJP out of power, they came together.

