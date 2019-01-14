English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi, Seeking Direct Feedback, Asks People Via NaMo App Survey if Mahagathbandhan Matters
The survey comes amid efforts by the opposition parties to forge an alliance against the BJP ahead of the national elections.
PM Modi at the BJP national executive meeting in Delhi on Jan 12, 2019.
New Delhi: Will the 'mahagathbandhan' or the opposition's grand anti-BJP alliance have an impact in your constituency? This is one among the several questions the 'people's pulse' survey asks participants on the 'NaMo' app.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a brief video on Twitter urging people to participate in the survey.
The survey asks participants about their state, constituency, views on progress achieved by the central government in sectors such as affordable healthcare, prosperity of farmers, corruption-free governance, Swachh Bharat, national security, economy, infrastructure, employment and rural electrification.
In his video message, the prime minister says: "A survey has been launched on the NaMo app. I want your direct feedback through the survey. Your feedback matters. Your feedback on various issues will help us take important decisions. Will you all fill that important survey?"
One of the last questions is on the grand alliance. It asks people whether the 'mahagathbandhan' will have an impact in their constituency.
