PM Modi Sets New Pace This Election Season, Completes 23 Rallies Across Poll-Bound States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a new pace in this election season attending 23 rallies across various states as part of his election campaign. The Prime Minister was recently seen taking part in rallies across Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections. He visited several districts across the country including Kokrajhar, Jaynagar, to Uluberia, Tarkeshwar, and Sonarpur.

Modi’s three days of back-to-back rallies comes a few days after a whirlwind two-day Bangladesh tour.

Throughout these days, the prime minister not only ensured that adequate focus was given on matters of governance and administration, but he has also kept a tab on the coronavirus and vaccination in the country.

Having conducted 10 rallies in four states in the last three days, the prime minister has set a new record in terms of rallies undertaken in this election season.

Along with PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were also seen actively engaging in rallies, public meets and roadshows.