PM Modi, Shah 'Destroyed' Future of Country's Youth, 'Hiding Behind Hate' to Escape Anger, Says Rahul
Rahul Gandhi's attack came as Modi, at a rally in Delhi, hit out at rival parties, accusing them of trying to spread falsehood over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens by inciting minorities and poor.
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have "destroyed" the future of the country's youth and are "hiding behind hate" to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy.
Gandhi said they can only be defeated by responding with love towards every Indian.
His attack came as Modi, at a rally in Delhi, hit out at rival parties, accusing them of trying to spread falsehood over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens by inciting minorities and poor.
"Dear Youth of India,Modi & Shah have destroyed your future. They can't face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they've done to the economy. That's why they are dividing our beloved India and hiding behind hate.
"We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian," Gandhi said on Twitter.
