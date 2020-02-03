Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Should Come to Parliament to Clarify His Position on Hegde's Gandhi Remarks: Congress

Congress says that if PM and the BJP government are sincere about 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, we demand that PM comes to Parliament and clarifies his position.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
PM Modi Should Come to Parliament to Clarify His Position on Hegde's Gandhi Remarks: Congress
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and clarify his position on BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's "objectionable" remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.

"They are disparaging the national movement. If PM and the BJP government are sincere about 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, we demand that PM comes to Parliament and clarifies his position," Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said.

"They are desperate for elections and only to get some votes, they are inflicting deep wounds on the soul of India," he said.

The BJP, Sharma said, is practising the politics of violence and polarisation.

