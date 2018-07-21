English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Unwanted Hug' at Farmers' Rally in UP's Shahjahanpur
Modi's reference was to the opposition-backed no-confidence motion which was initiated by the TDP in the Lok Sabha yesterday.
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday, July 20, 2018. (Image: LSTV GRAB via PTI)
Shahjahanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the "unwanted hug" he received from Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, and said the coming together of many parties against the BJP will only help the 'lotus' bloom.
Modi's reference was to the opposition-backed no-confidence motion which was initiated by the TDP in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
"We asked the reasons for their no-confidence but when they failed to give it they ended up giving an unwanted hug," Modi said, referring to Gandhi's embrace.
On Friday, giving the cameras a moment which people will remember for years, Rahul Gandhi after concluding his speech, left the opposition benches to walk across the aisle. There, he walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him.
The PM, confused at first, accepted Gandhi’s gesture and shook hands with him.
In his speech during the debate, Home Minister Rajnath Singh mocked Gandhi's hug and said he had started 'chipko andolan' in the Lok Sabha.
Addressing a Kisan Kalyan Rally at Roza in Shahjahanpur on Saturday, Modi said, "There is not just one 'dal' (political party) but dal over dal resulting in "dal-dal" (marshy land), which will only help the 'lotus" bloom."
Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.
The NDA government sailed through the no-confidence motion against it in the Lok Sabha after a nearly 12-hour debate that became a Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi show.
The government got the support of 325 members, while 126 backed the motion with 451 MPs present in the House. The final tally of the NDA was higher than the 314 figure projected by the party’s floor managers as it got the support of AIADMK, which had been sitting on the fence.
Also Watch
Modi's reference was to the opposition-backed no-confidence motion which was initiated by the TDP in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
"We asked the reasons for their no-confidence but when they failed to give it they ended up giving an unwanted hug," Modi said, referring to Gandhi's embrace.
On Friday, giving the cameras a moment which people will remember for years, Rahul Gandhi after concluding his speech, left the opposition benches to walk across the aisle. There, he walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him.
The PM, confused at first, accepted Gandhi’s gesture and shook hands with him.
In his speech during the debate, Home Minister Rajnath Singh mocked Gandhi's hug and said he had started 'chipko andolan' in the Lok Sabha.
Addressing a Kisan Kalyan Rally at Roza in Shahjahanpur on Saturday, Modi said, "There is not just one 'dal' (political party) but dal over dal resulting in "dal-dal" (marshy land), which will only help the 'lotus" bloom."
Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.
The NDA government sailed through the no-confidence motion against it in the Lok Sabha after a nearly 12-hour debate that became a Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi show.
The government got the support of 325 members, while 126 backed the motion with 451 MPs present in the House. The final tally of the NDA was higher than the 314 figure projected by the party’s floor managers as it got the support of AIADMK, which had been sitting on the fence.
Also Watch
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
- congress president rahul gandhi
- Kisan Kalyan Rally
- Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi
- prime minister narendra modi
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
- congress president rahul gandhi
- Kisan Kalyan Rally
- Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi
- prime minister narendra modi
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
- Nora Fatehi Recreates The Iconic Dilbar Step Looking Hotter Than July
- Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...