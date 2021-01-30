PM Modi Called Upon Bigger Parties to Ensure Smooth Functioning of Parl, Voice to All: Pralhad Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed on the importance of smooth functioning of Parliament and comprehensive discussions on the floor of House. The prime minister called upon the bigger parties to ensure that the House is conducted smoothly and the smaller parties are also given the chance to voice their opinions, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said after a virtual all-party meeting.

"PM @narendramodi reaffirmed the importance of smooth functioning of Parliament and comprehensive debates on the Floor of House. He added that frequent disruptions mean smaller parties suffer as they can’t express themselves adequately. It is for the bigger parties to ensure Parliament functions smoothly, there are no disruptions and thus, the smaller parties are able to voice their views in Parliament," he said.

Currently, the Budget session is underway in Parliament and it will go on till February 15. It will be conducted with all Covid-19 protocols in place. The second part of the Budget Session will be held between March 8 and April 8. In total, the Parliament will be in session for 33 days.

Joshi further said that the prime minister paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and reiterated that the late leader's dreams for the country be fulfilled. PM Modi also took congnisance of the vandalism of Gandhi's statue in the US state of California and condemned the act "saying that such an atmosphere of hate is not welcome for our planet."

Unknown miscreants vandalised, broke and ripped from the base a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a park in the US state of California, evoking a strong response from India which sought a thorough investigation and appropriate action against those responsible for the "despicable act". The incident has also shocked and outraged Indian-Americans across the country, who have demanded that the officials investigate it as an incident of hate crime.

The 6-ft tall, 650-pound (294 kg) bronze statue of Gandhi, in the Central Park of the City of Davis in Northern California, appeared to have been sawed off at the ankles and half its face was severed and missing.

In Saturday's meet, Prime Minister Modi also touched upon India's role in increasing global properity, said Joshi. "PM @narendramodi highlighted the role India can play to further global good in a many sectors. He referred to the skills and prowess of our people, which can be a force multiplier to global prosperity," he tweeted.

On the contentious issue of farm laws, Joshi said the prime minister has assured the farmers that the government is approaching the issue with an open mind and the Centre's offer to stay the legislation still stands.

"During the All-Party meet PM @narendramodi assured that GOI is approaching the farmers issue with an open mind. PM said GoI’s stand is same as it was on 22nd- proposal by Agriculture Minister still stands. He reiterated what Tomar Ji said - that he is phone call away for talks,"

Referring to the violence that rocked Delhi on January 26, the prime minister has said that the law will take its own course, Joshi said.