Mamata's Response: Modi Suffers From Phobia of Losing Elections, Wants Victory By Dividing People
Reacting to BJP's allegations that she as chief minister of the state has done nothing for West Bengal, Banerjee said that people will seek answers from her if it is so.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally in West Bengal. (Image: Twitter)
Panighata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is suffering from 'haratanka', a phobia of losing elections and is trying to win in the state by dividing the people along communal lines.
"He(Modi) knows that he will lose the elections and that is why his face has turned pale. He is now suffering from 'haratanka' and everyday is uttering nonsense thinking about losing in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and others," she said at a rally here in support of party candidate for Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency Mohua Moitra.
"I do not mind if BJP wins in Tripura but that will not give him 543 seats. That is the reason he is roaming around in Bengal hoping to get votes by dividing people along Hindu-Muslim lines," she added.
