PM Modi Targets 'Crumbling' Oppn over Article 370, Says BJP has Strong Team and Captain

Ballabgarh: Asserting that India is now taking big decisions like on Article 370 which were unthinkable earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the massive mandate given by the people gave him the strength to take the step and challenged the opposition Congress to publicly state that it will restore the provision if voted to power.

Addressing his first of four election rallies in Haryana this week, Modi said the opposition parties in the state were crumbling and their attempts to come together are

falling apart, while the BJP had a "strong team and a strong captain" in Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The prime minister again targeted the opposition on the issue of abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as he did in poll-bound Maharashtra on Sunday.

"India is taking big decisions, which no one could think of earlier. Which decision am I talking about? This decision is of Article 370.

J&K and Ladakh are moving on path of trust and development and credit for this does not go to Modi, but it goes to 130 crore people of this country. I derive strength from you, you gave us big mandate," he said.

Modi accused the opposition parties of politicising the issue of Article 370.

"I challenge them that if Article 370 is so dear to you, you go among the people and tell them that you will reverse the Centre's decision," he said.

