PM Modi Thanks People of Maharashtra & Haryana for Their Support, Vows to Continue Working with Same Zeal as Before

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the people of both Maharashtra and Haryana where counting of votes is still underway. While the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance appears poised to return to power in the western state, the situation is nail-biting in Haryana where the BJP fell short of the numbers.

“People of Maharashtra have blessed the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) with immense affection,” Modi said in a tweet. “We are humbled to have got the people’s support yet again. Our work towards Maharashtra’s progress continues.”

People of Maharashtra have blessed the NDA with immense affection. We are humbled to have got the people’s support yet again. Our work towards Maharashtra’s progress continues! I salute each and every Karyakarta of the BJP, Shiv Sena and our entire NDA family for their hardwork. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2019

In another tweet where he thanked the people of Haryana, Modi said his government will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the state’s progress. He also hailed the efforts of “hardworking karyakartas” of the state unit “who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda”.

I thank the people of Haryana for blessing us. We will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the state’s progress. I laud the efforts of hardworking @BJP4Haryana Karyakartas who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2019

BJP president Amit Shah earlier on Thursday indicated that his party will stake claim to form the next government in Haryana after the Assembly election results threw up a hung verdict.

The BJP was either winning or leading in 40 seats in the elections to the 90-member state assembly, according to the latest election commission figures, falling short of the majority mark of 46.

