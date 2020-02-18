Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

PM Modi Thinks Ahmedabad Only Choice for Foreign Dignitaries, Says Sharad Pawar

Before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, top foreign dignitaries visiting India also used to go to places like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, NCP chief Sharad Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi Thinks Ahmedabad Only Choice for Foreign Dignitaries, Says Sharad Pawar
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Mumbai: As India prepares to welcome US President Donald Trump, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat has become the preferred destination for key foreign dignitaries visiting India.

Before Modi became the PM, top foreign dignitaries visiting India also used to go to places like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Pawar told reporters here.

"Earlier, they (foreign dignitaries) used to go to places like Agra, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. It is good that in the last five years, all these people chose Ahmedabad. It is a good thing," Pawar said, when asked why is Maharashtra missing from Trump's itinerary.

"We are happy that the country's prime minister thinks Ahmedabad is the best place to show in India to any visiting foreign dignitary," Pawar said.

Important global leaders who visited Gujarat after Modi became the PM in 2014 include Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

NCP MLA and Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar had last week asked the Centre that apart from Delhi and Ahmedabad, Trump should also visit the country's financial capital, Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Rohit Pawar had opined that Trump visiting Mumbai would further boost economic ties between both the countries.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram