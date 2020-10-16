PM Modi to Vouch for Nitish Kumar as CM With 12 Rallies in Bihar Ahead of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 12 rallies in Bihar where the three-phase assembly election will begin on October 28. Addressing a press conference on Friday, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the prime minister will address the first set of rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the NDA constituent parties will attend the rallies to be addressed by Modi, he said. On October 28, Modi will address rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna, Fadnavis, the BJP's Bihar election in- charge, said.

The prime minister will address rallies in Chapra, East Champaran and Samastipur on November 1, he said. On November 3, he will speak at public meetings in West Champaran, Saharsa and Forbesganj, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

Screens will be put up in the nearby grounds and the assembly constituencies, Fadnavis said. Social distancing norms would be ensured at the rallies with people having to wear face masks, besides arrangement for sanitisers being made, he said.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present in the press conference, attacked the opposition RJD, saying that fear, loot and corruption marked its regime. Bihar will vote for the 243-member assembly in three phases — October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting will be held on November 10.

