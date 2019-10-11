Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

PM Modi to Address 9 Rallies Over 4 Days Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Informing about the PM's schedule in Maharashtra, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, the Fadnavis government had given Rs 21,950 crore to farmers as crop insurance compensation in five years against the previous Congress-NCP's Rs 7,500 crore.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi to Address 9 Rallies Over 4 Days Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine rallies, including one in Mumbai on October 18, for Maharashtra Assembly polls slated for October 21, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.

On October 13, PM Modi will address rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli (in Bhandara district), she said.

On October 16, he will address rallies in Akola, Panvel in Navi Mumbai and Partur, she said, adding that the PM's rallies in Pune, Satara and Parli will be held the next day. On October 18, the prime minister will hold a rally in Mumbai, Irani informed.

She praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said the state government had given Rs 21,950 crore to farmers as crop insurance compensation in five years against the previous Congress-NCP's Rs 7,500 crore in 15 years.

Irani claimed farmers got loan waivers totalling Rs 25,000 crore and the state government invested Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the agricultural sector during its five-year tenure.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram