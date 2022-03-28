PM to Address BJP Workers on Foundation Day after Potent Poll Show; Nadda Issues To-do List for Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers on the foundation day of the BJP on April 6, News18 has learnt. The event comes close on the heels of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stunning victory in four out of five states where assembly elections were held in February and March.

Sources said that the PM is likely to thank all the cadres for the BJP’s impressive poll performance on the occasion.

Party chief JP Nadda has directed ministers, MPs, MLAs, as well as morcha and cell post holders in the party to gather at one place and organise the screening of the address.

He has also issued a directive on activities to be undertaken before the PM’s address.

“Hoist national flag, sing patriotic songs, decorate the venue, wear party cap and take out a 20 or 30 minute shobha yatra. Post that, the gathering should sing Vande Mataram before the address," said the source.

The BJP chief has also directed leaders to organise various social activities from April 6 to April 14 in their areas. These include camps for blood donation, vaccination, women’s health, and nutritional awareness, as well as cleaning of ponds.

On April 14, the party will commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of India’s constitution and Dalit icon, by paying tributes to him at every booth.

Nadda has asked the leaders to garland the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on every public forum.

“Go to bastis and do sewa and honour talented students. PM Modi has contributed massively to the renovation of five places related to Baba Ambedkar; bring out literature and organise tours," stated the communication.

The party leaders have been asked to popularise the works done by the Modi government to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar.

