PM Modi to Address Mega Rally in Lucknow After BJP’s Jan Vishwas Yatras in High-Stakes UP Polls

With a few months left for the high-stakes 2022 UP elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a mega rally the day BJP’s ambitious ‘Jan Vishwas Yatras’ will culminate after touring every district and assembly constituency of the state. PM Modi’s ‘Jan Sabha’ is expected to take place in Lucknow, according to sources.

Kick-starting the election campaign for Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s top leadership will spearhead the six ‘Jan Vishwas Yatras’, which will commence from December 19 and is expected to continue for up to 14 days. The leaders will ensure the yatras reach every district and people know what the state government and the Centre had done for their welfare.

The BJP had launched similar ‘Parivartan Yatras’ ahead of the 2017 state assembly elections.

“To know what we did and plan to do to ensure the state will never be counted in ‘Bimaru Pradesh’, we will reach out to people. This also gives us an idea about the sentiments of people about the party and the government,” said another senior party leader.

The ‘Jan Vishwas Yatras’ will take place in six zones. In ‘Pashchim Kshetra’, Union minister Nitin Gadkar will take off the yatra from Bijnor while chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be kick-start the campaign from Mathura in the ‘Brij Kshetra’. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will witness the launch from Jhansi in ‘Kanpur Kshetra’ while party president JP Nadda will be in Ambedkar Nagar of ‘Awadh Kshetra’. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the in charge of Balia in ‘Gorakhpur Kshetra’ while Union minister Smriti Irani will flag off the yatra from Ghazipur in ‘Kashi Kshetra’.

“We are awaiting confirmation to finalise the day PM Modi will address the ‘Vishal Jan Sabha’ — the day all six yatras will be concluded. Rest of the schedules can be altered based on convenience of central leaders,” said a senior party leader involved in the process.

According to those privy to the event, ‘Jan Vishwas Yatras’ will cover every district and assembly constituency and will have a one-day stay for participants in one of the constituencies. Six programmes have been planned for each Yatra in which the BJP will rope in Union ministers and the top leadership.

Each ‘Kshetra’ has three MPs and MLAs each planning out the routes and other details. According to sources, a meeting will be held in the evening to finalise the ‘yatra’ chart.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to polls early next year for 403 assembly seats. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has already finished touring the state with his ‘Vijay Yatra’.

