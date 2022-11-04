PM Modi to Address Rallies in Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Sundar Nagar, Solan on Nov 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. Taking to Twitter today, PM Modi said BJP is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments.

I look forward to being in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 5th November. I would be addressing rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan. @BJP4Himachal is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2022

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

PM Modi will also visit Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab.

Tomorrow, 5th November I will have the honour of visiting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2022

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to re-elect his party in the November 12 assembly polls to ensure their rights are protected and the state’s development is not halted.

Addressing a public meeting in Sanghol in Mandi, he highlighted the benefits of “double-engine government” — the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state — and also targeted the Congress.

“We work for the welfare of people, whereas the Congress works so that they can enjoy the benefits of power…. We work with a mission while the Congress works for commission and corruption,” Nadda said.

