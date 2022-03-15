PM Modi to BJP MPs: Dynastic Politics Hollowed Out India, Warn People of its Danger before 2024 Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary party meet on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on dynastic parties, saying “family-run parties have hollowed out the nation".

He exhorted the BJP MPs to bring out the negative traits of these dynastic parties before the people of the nation before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “Several Members of Parliament and party leaders were seeking tickets in the recently concluded elections for their children and many of them were denied. Those who did not get tickets for their children, the responsibility entirely lies with me," the Prime Minister is learnt to have said in the meeting, according to ANI.

The prime minister also spoke about the movie The Kashmir Files and said that such films should be made.

There have been attempts to hide the truth from the nation for very long, the PM told the BJP MPs present in the meet. “In Kashmir Files, the truth prevailed," Modi told the MPs. “People who always raise the flag of freedom of expression are restless. Instead of reviewing on facts, a campaign is being run to discredit it," ANI quoted him as saying.

Commenting on the evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine, the PM launched a scathing attack on the opposition for criticising the government without having the statistics to back it up.

“The PM spoke about the Ukraine evacuation and how it was politicised without any grounds or statistics. When the Indian government was trying to evacuate people from Ukraine, the Opposition was writing letters to get their state residents evacuated without knowing the number of stranded students," Pralhad Joshi, parliamentary affairs minister, said.

The PM gave the example of the Maharaja of Jamnagar who gave shelter to the Polish during World War II.

Joshi also said that BJP president JP Nadda briefed the meet on how the party converted anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency.

Besides, the PM also took potshots at previous governments for not showcasing Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals enough.

