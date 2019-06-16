English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi to Host Dinner for Members of Parliament Next Week in Delhi
The invitation for the dinner was extended by minister for Parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi to all the members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Sunday.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting dinner for the Members of Parliament on June 20 in national capital Delhi.
The invitation for the dinner was extended by minister for Parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi to all the members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Sunday.
“The Hon’ble prime Minister will host a dinner in honour of all the Memebers of Parliament on Thursday, the 20th June, 2019 at 7:00pm at Ahsoka Hotel in New Delhi,” the invitation read.
This will be the first time since the new government was formed on May 31 that the PM will be meeting all the Members of the Parliament. Earlier in the day, an all-party meeting was convened by PM Modi day ahead of the Budget session of the Parliament.
