PM Modi to Inaugurate Several Development Projects in Varanasi on Action-packed Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in his constituency Varanasi on Monday through video conferencing. The total cost of these projects is about Rs 614 crore.

Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of these projects during the event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The exhaustive list of projects to be inaugurated include Sarnath Light and Sound Show, upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage-related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, multipurpose seed storehouse, agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT, IPDS phase 2, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi city smart lighting work, along with 105 Anganwadi Kendras and 102 Gau Ashray Kendras.

During the event, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of certain wards of Kashi, parking facility along with redevelopment of park in Beniya Bagh, upgradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city and development of tourist places