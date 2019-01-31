PM Modi to Launch BJP's Poll Campaign in Karnataka on February 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch BJPs Lok Sabha poll campaign in Karnataka on February 10 from Hubballi, the state unit of the party said on Thursday.He would also address two more election rallies in February, while BJP president Amit Shah was expected to be in the state on February 14 and 21, state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa told reporters here.The BJP has set a target of winning more than 22 seats out of the total 28 in the state in the upcoming polls as part of the mission to make Modi Prime Minister again.Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Lok Sabah poll in-charges of constituencies and party office-bearers, Yeddyurappa said .He said Shah was likely to visit the state on February 14 and 21 and programme will be decided shortly.Later, the BJP in a statement said Modi will visit the state on February 10, 19 and 27, and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka has been made the in-charge of the Prime Ministers rallies.Yeddyurappa said the target was to win more than 22 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.We have discussed about upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In the Lok Sabha polls this time we will win more than 22 seats and contribute towards making Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again, Yeddyurappa said.From Thursday, party leaders would travel across the state and strengthen the party, he said.BJP had won 17 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 polls and emerged as the single largest party with 104 MLAs in the last year assembly elections, but fell short of a majority following which the JDS and Congress came together.Terming the Lok Sabaha polls as important, Yeddyurappa claimed Modis developmental works in the past four-and-half years, growth in the countrys economy and the entire world praising him had created panic among opposition parties.Hence, they were trying to unite.Hitting out the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, he said, the two parties had been fighting against each other in last seven moths and people of the state want to get rid of them.Recent comments by JD(S) chief Deve Gowda, Chief Ministers open comments about stepping down, over 20 Congress legislators at the CLP meeting seeking withdrawal of support to Chief Minister. All these things people are watching let the media conduct a survey, 70 per cent people want this government to go, he claimed.Predicting the fall of the coalition government any time because of the infighting, Yeddyurappa said BJP was not responsible for it.Congress legislators want to snap the relationship with JD(S) and are fighting on streets, so there may be political ups and downs because of this," he said.Yeddyurappa said JD(S) supremo Deve Gowdas comments against Congress Legislature Party chief Siddarmaiah Wednesday showed this coalition government was in a state of confusion.Alleging that developmental works had come to a standstill, Yeddyurappa accused the coalition government of failure in drought relief measures.He urged the party workers to start agitations at local level to wake the government "that is in deep slumber.Unveiling details of campaign programmes from the booth level to constituency level that would include bike rallies, the former chief minister said BJP will take Modi governments achievements to every household.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.