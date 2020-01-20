Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi to Officially Introduce JP Nadda as New BJP Chief to Party CMs, Deputy CMs

Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah, and party representatives from states filed nomination papers in JP Nadda's support as the BJP began the exercise to elect its new national president.

PTI

January 20, 2020
PM Modi to Officially Introduce JP Nadda as New BJP Chief to Party CMs, Deputy CMs
File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda in New Delhi. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda, who is set to be elected BJP president, will hold a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of party-ruled states on Monday evening.

The meeting will follow the formal announcement of Nadda as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The leader from Himachal Pradesh is set to be elected unopposed to the top party post, succeeding Amit Shah.

Party leader Narendra Tomar hailed Nadda's expected elevation, saying he had vast organisational and administrative experience, and expressed confidence that the party would go from strength to strength under him.

Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Shah, and party representatives from states filed nomination papers in Nadda's support as the BJP began the exercise to elect its new national president.

