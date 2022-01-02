PM Modi to Sound UP Poll Bugle in Lucknow to Mark the End of BJP’s Jan Vishwas Yatras

In what could be considered as a massive show of strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the poll bugle for Uttar Pradesh on January 9 by addressing a rally in Lucknow, which will also be attended by chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

The rally will mark the launch of BJP’s assembly poll campaign and the end of party’s ambitious ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, which will culminate after reaching 98 districts (organisational) in the state.

While PM Modi will be the main speaker, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also address the rally.

Two deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh Sunil Bansal and the top leadership, who is the charge of UP, will also attend the event.

According to sources, the BJP has asked its state unit to make the rally a massive success and show of strength.

While the BJP is expecting about lakhs of people attending the event, the party is yet to decide on the magnitude as the Election Commission is yet to deliberate on campaign issues in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

A senior leader told News18 that the presence of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers is crucial as many migrants from UP reside in their states.

“The number of migrations from UP in their states is significant. Their chief ministers’ presence in UP influences their opinion about the party and its leadership and also works in their favour in their respective states,” said the senior leader.

The ‘Jan Vishwas Yatras’ were launched from six regions and flagged off by BJP chief JP Nadda from Awadh Kshetra, Nitin Gadkari in Paschim Kshetra, Rajnath Singh in Kanpur Kshetra, CM Adityanath from Mathura in Brij Kshetra, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan handled Gorakhpur Kshetra and Smriti Irani from Kashi Kshetra.

The contest for 403 assembly seats is going to be fierce. The BJP had won 312 assembly seats in 2017 polls whereas Samajwadi party bagged 47 seats.

