1-min read

PM Modi to Unveil Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Bronze Statue on December 25 in Lucknow

The prime minister is also expected to deliver a 25-minute speech on the occasion and lay the foundation stone for the proposed Atal Bihari Medical University.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 23, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
File image of PM Modi. (Image: PTI)

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil the statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on December 25, which is also the veteran’s birth anniversary. A meeting was also held between Adityanath and government officials to look into the preparations for the event.

PM Modi will reportedly be in Lucknow for a few hours on December 25 and will unveil Vajpayee’s bronze statue at around 3.30pm at Lok Bhawan. He is also expected to deliver a 25-minute speech on the occasion and lay the foundation stone for the proposed Atal Bihari Medical University. Governor Anandiben Patel is also expected to be present on the occasion.

Ahead of the prime minister’s visit to the state capital, the district administration is on its toes for the preparation of the event. A helipad at La Martiniere school ground has been finalised as the spot for landing of PM’s chopper from where he is expected to travel by road to Lok Bhawan.

