Third Front on Mind, KCR to 'Breach Protocol for 2nd Time'; Won't Meet Modi as PM Reaches Hyd

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad on Thursday to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is reportedly set to skip meeting Modi and will be in Bengaluru on Thursday to meet JD(S) leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda.

This is the second time in four months that Rao is avoiding meeting PM Modi, the first being when the prime minister came to the state to unveil the Statue of Equality, a giant statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, near Hyderabad on 5 February.

The Prime Minister will participate in the celebration of completion of 20 years of ISB Hyderabad and address the graduation ceremony of Post Graduate Programme class of 2022 and according to reports, the Chief Minister is likely not to receive the PM as he “has other prescheduled plans.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday lashed out at CM Rao after reports surfaced that he will not be in the state during Modi’s visit.

Speaking to ANI, BJP OBC morcha National President Dr K Lakshman said the state BJP unit will felicitate Modi at the airport and, “The people of Telangana are vexed with the present Telangana government and more particularly KCR, being the chief Minister not maintaining minimum courtesy to receive PM. This is not the first time but a second time, during this time, KCR is visiting other states, and the people of Telangana are laughing at him,” he said.

“This is not the system but the CM acts that way. Irrespective of political and party affiliations, it is the bounden duty of the Chief Minister to receive him at the airport and protocol has to be maintained. We were told that except for the Chief secretary, no other Minister is coming to receive PM,” Lakshman told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Telangana police has tightened security arrangements for the prime minister’s visit to the city on May 26, who will be attending an event at the ISB, and is deploying around 2,500 police personnel.

The event will see participation of around 900 students from ISB’s Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. Around 2,500 police personnel will be deployed in view of Prime Minister’s visit to the city and all necessary arrangements are in place, police sources told PTI.

Asked on reports that police were collecting the details of ISB students as part of precautionary measures, the sources said they were checking the antecedents of all those who will be attending the event. “We do background check of all those people who will be in the proximity of the Prime Minister. Not just students, staff among others also. It is not specific to students all those who are attending the event,” sources said.

On reports that social media accounts and online posts of some of the students were under vigil, the sources said “…whatever is required is being done as part of the background check”. Antecedents verification of those staying in the institute’s premises was also being carried out to identify any strangers if any, they said.

Meanwhile, the police ordered that no flying activities of Remotely Controlled Drones or Para-Gliders or Remotely Controlled Micro-Light Aircrafts, be allowed over the area bounded by a circle of five km radius from Indian School of Business, Gachibowli and that this order shall remain in force from 12 p.m. on May 25 to 6 p.m. on May 26.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Chennai on Thursday.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

