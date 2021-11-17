CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi to Visit Mahoba on Friday, Inaugurate Arjun Sahayak Project for Farmers in the Region

PM Modi will visit Jhansi and Mahoba of Bundelkhand on the birth anniversary of Maharani Laxmi Bai.(Image: Prasar Bharti/Twitter)

The farmers of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda villages will receive water from this project.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Preparations are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visot on Friday and inaugurate the Arjun Sahayak Project. The district administration is busy making helipads for PM Modi’s landing.

On Friday, PM Modi will launch the Arjun Sahayak Project for the farmers of Bundelkhand. He will visit Jhansi and Mahoba of Bundelkhand on the birth anniversary of Maharani Laxmi Bai.

The farmers of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda villages will receive water from this project. During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP had got a thumping victory after blowing the poll bugle from Mahoba.

There are 19 assembly seats in Bundelkhand region and the BJP had won all the seats in the last assembly elections.

“For the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the helipad site near the Mahoba police line has been prepared. Simultaneously, preparations for his public meeting are also in the last phase. Tight security arrangements have been made for this,” said DM Mahoba.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
first published:November 17, 2021, 13:23 IST