PM Modi to Visit Poll-bound Uttarakhand on Saturday, to Address Mega Political Event

The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand is planning to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting here on coming Saturday a mega political event. Ahead of the Assembly elections, PM’s meeting will be an acid test for the party’s organisational skills as well.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls in the coming three months time. Riding on the pro-Modi wave, BJP swept elections in 2017. However, this time it’s a challenge before the party to repeat past performance. The main opposition party Congress is pitted against the saffron party in the hill State.

Nonetheless, BJP leaders put heads together in a bid to set the right political pitch during Modi’s public meeting. The party says after the Dehradun meeting, the PM will join next month in the Kumaon region.

“No other opposition political leader matches the stature of PM Modi. Our assessment is more than one lakh people will witness the PM’s address,” said BJP general secretary Kuldeep Kumar.

As per reports, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of 11 development schemes including the crucial Delhi–Dehradun economic corridor which will shorten the travelling distance between national and State capitals to 150 minutes. Besides, another major road project connecting Dehradun and Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh will shorten travel time.

The PM will also lay a stone for the construction of a new bridge over the Ganga River in Rishikesh. The new bridge will replace the famous ‘Lakshmana Jhula’ that has been closed for commuting owing to security concerns.

BJP leaders say the two major centrally sponsored projects, the all-weather road project and railway line to Garhwal hills, have been a ‘game changer’.

“The double engine (same party government in Delhi and Uttarakhand) will facelift the State,” said BJP President Madan Kaushik.

