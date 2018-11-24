English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders to Campaign for Dec 7 Polls in Telangana
PM Modi will address public meetings at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar on November 27 and address another campaign meeting on December 3.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders will address the party's campaign meetings for the December 7 assembly polls in Telangana, state BJP president K Laxman said on Saturday.
Modi will address public meetings at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar on November 27, he told reporters here.
The Prime Minister would address another campaign meeting on December 3 at the Lal Bahadur stadium in Hyderabad, he said.
BJP president Amit Shah would participate in the party’s campaign in Telangana on Sunday.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also likely to visit Telangana for the campaign, he said.
Shah had kicked off the party campaign with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar in September and subsequently addressed two more rallies in the state.
BJP is going it alone in the Assembly polls.
The party had five MLAs in the state assembly, which was dissolved on September 6 and it hopes to substantially increase its strength in the coming elections.
