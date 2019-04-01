English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Trying to Save Sangh Parivar in Samjhauta Case, Alleges Asaduddin Owaisi
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'dividing' Hindus and Muslims, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that parties like the BJP, the Sena, the Congress and the NCP belong to one family.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Amravati: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "dividing" Hindus and Muslims on the religious line.
Addressing a rally here in east Maharashtra in support of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) nominee, Owaisi alleged that the prime minister was trying to "save" the Sangh Parivar in the Samjhauta train blast case.
A special court recently acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the 2007 Samjhauta train
bomb blast case. A total of 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, were killed in the bombing.
Owaisi further said there was no difference among the VBA is headed by Owaisi and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar. The front has said that it would contest all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.
"PM Modi had said a (VBA) candidate is in the fray from Amravati because it has less number of Hindu votes. He is creating a religious divide between Hindus and Muslims. Where is democracy, where is the Election Commission, where is the model code of conduct?" Owaisi asked.
Taking a dig, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said the parties like the BJP, the Sena, the Congress and the NCP belong to one family.
"They are all siblings who are united again after getting separated in childhood. Don't fall prey to them. Form our own club and fight for justice," the Hyderabad MP said.
The AIMIM leader targetted the Modi government over its "failure" to keep promises. "The ruling dispensation is failure on all fronts.
Modi had promised to give two crore jobs every year in 2014, but he does not speak on that issue now.
"Modi's promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank account of every citizen of the country also ended as a hollow promise. At the same time, decisions like implementation of GST, demonetisation have harmed the poor," he alleged.
Referring to recent acquittals in the Samjhauta train bomb blast case, Owaisi said, "Modi was trying to save 'Sangh parivar' in the train blast case".
On the poll scenario in the Amravati constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Class, Owaisi said the Sena is out of contest.
"Our fight here is against the Independent candidate propped up by the Congress and the NCP who is the child of the BJP," he said without taking any name.
In his speech, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Ambedkar criticised the government for "ignoring" irrigation development and over "backlog" of development-related issues in the Vidarbha region.
Shiv Sena's sitting MP Anandrao Adsul is the party's nominee from the reserved constituency. He is pitted against VBA's Gunwant Deopare.
Addressing a rally here in east Maharashtra in support of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) nominee, Owaisi alleged that the prime minister was trying to "save" the Sangh Parivar in the Samjhauta train blast case.
A special court recently acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the 2007 Samjhauta train
bomb blast case. A total of 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, were killed in the bombing.
Owaisi further said there was no difference among the VBA is headed by Owaisi and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar. The front has said that it would contest all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.
"PM Modi had said a (VBA) candidate is in the fray from Amravati because it has less number of Hindu votes. He is creating a religious divide between Hindus and Muslims. Where is democracy, where is the Election Commission, where is the model code of conduct?" Owaisi asked.
Taking a dig, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said the parties like the BJP, the Sena, the Congress and the NCP belong to one family.
"They are all siblings who are united again after getting separated in childhood. Don't fall prey to them. Form our own club and fight for justice," the Hyderabad MP said.
The AIMIM leader targetted the Modi government over its "failure" to keep promises. "The ruling dispensation is failure on all fronts.
Modi had promised to give two crore jobs every year in 2014, but he does not speak on that issue now.
"Modi's promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank account of every citizen of the country also ended as a hollow promise. At the same time, decisions like implementation of GST, demonetisation have harmed the poor," he alleged.
Referring to recent acquittals in the Samjhauta train bomb blast case, Owaisi said, "Modi was trying to save 'Sangh parivar' in the train blast case".
On the poll scenario in the Amravati constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Class, Owaisi said the Sena is out of contest.
"Our fight here is against the Independent candidate propped up by the Congress and the NCP who is the child of the BJP," he said without taking any name.
In his speech, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Ambedkar criticised the government for "ignoring" irrigation development and over "backlog" of development-related issues in the Vidarbha region.
Shiv Sena's sitting MP Anandrao Adsul is the party's nominee from the reserved constituency. He is pitted against VBA's Gunwant Deopare.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Up 'Fan Message' to Pass on to Husband Nick Jonas at Concert
- Facebook is Limiting Fake News in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is How
- PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Companion System And More
- N Chandrababu Naidu Says Kia Motors Opted for Andhra Despite PM Modi's Threat
- Woman Gives Birth To her Own Granddaughter at Age 61
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results