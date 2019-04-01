PM Modi Trying to Save Sangh Parivar in Samjhauta Case, Alleges Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "dividing" Hindus and Muslims on the religious line.Addressing a rally here in east Maharashtra in support of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) nominee, Owaisi alleged that the prime minister was trying to "save" the Sangh Parivar in the Samjhauta train blast case.A special court recently acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the 2007 Samjhauta trainbomb blast case. A total of 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, were killed in the bombing.Owaisi further said there was no difference among the VBA is headed by Owaisi and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar. The front has said that it would contest all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra."PM Modi had said a (VBA) candidate is in the fray from Amravati because it has less number of Hindu votes. He is creating a religious divide between Hindus and Muslims. Where is democracy, where is the Election Commission, where is the model code of conduct?" Owaisi asked.Taking a dig, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said the parties like the BJP, the Sena, the Congress and the NCP belong to one family."They are all siblings who are united again after getting separated in childhood. Don't fall prey to them. Form our own club and fight for justice," the Hyderabad MP said.The AIMIM leader targetted the Modi government over its "failure" to keep promises. "The ruling dispensation is failure on all fronts.Modi had promised to give two crore jobs every year in 2014, but he does not speak on that issue now."Modi's promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank account of every citizen of the country also ended as a hollow promise. At the same time, decisions like implementation of GST, demonetisation have harmed the poor," he alleged.Referring to recent acquittals in the Samjhauta train bomb blast case, Owaisi said, "Modi was trying to save 'Sangh parivar' in the train blast case".On the poll scenario in the Amravati constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Class, Owaisi said the Sena is out of contest."Our fight here is against the Independent candidate propped up by the Congress and the NCP who is the child of the BJP," he said without taking any name.In his speech, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Ambedkar criticised the government for "ignoring" irrigation development and over "backlog" of development-related issues in the Vidarbha region.Shiv Sena's sitting MP Anandrao Adsul is the party's nominee from the reserved constituency. He is pitted against VBA's Gunwant Deopare.