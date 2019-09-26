PM Modi Turned Nehru's 'Injustice' to J&K into 'Justice' by Withdrawing Article 370: BJP

Gwalior: The BJP on Thursday targeted first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru over Article 370, saying he did "injustice" to Jammu and Kashmir by according special status to the state under the controversial provision of the Constitution, but it has now been corrected by the Centre.

Party spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned Nehru's "injustice" into "justice" by withdrawing J&K's special status under Article 370.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who led the government's efforts to nullify Article 370, which came into force seven decades ago, has fulfilled the dreams of Sardar Vallabh Patel.

"Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, with Article 370, had done injustice to J&K. But Modiji, by abrogating it, has turned Nehrus injustice into justice.

"And our leader Amit Shah has fulfilled the dreams of (independent India's first Home Minister) Sardar Vallabh Patel, Hussain told reporters here.

"This move (of the Modi government) has received overwhelming support from across the country, the former Union minister maintained.

Hussain pointed out that some leaders of the Congress, too, supported the move to defang Article 370. "Congress leaders like Karan Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Deepender Hooda and others have supported the move of voiding Article 370, the BJP leader said.

But even after that some other Congress leaders issued statements which came handy for Pakistan to target India over the issue, he said.

The senior BJP leader said based on former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi statement on Article 370, Pakistan has petitioned the United Nations.

The Congress had earlier dismissed this BJP charge, saying Gandhis name was "mischievously dragged" by Pakistan to justify its stand on Jammu and Kashmir.

Hussain alleged that Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, after touring Kashmir post withdrawal of its special status, has launched a "propaganda".

However, he did not elaborate. Seeking to downplay the issue of restrictions imposed in Kashmir since August 5, when provisions of Article 370 were abrogated, Hussain said each district collector has set up communication centre under his jurisdiction.

Kashmir had witnessed communication blackout for months after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter in July 2016, he contended.

"Didnt the people face hardship then?" he asked in reply to a query.

On economic front, Hussain said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken several measures to boost growth and these steps have been well received by stock markets which have seen an upward trend in the last few days.

"The GDP slid in the first quarter (to 5 per cent in the April-June quarter of FY20), but growth would be alright in the next three months, he added.

