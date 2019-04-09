LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray Share Stage After 28 Months in Ausa

The last time Modi and Thackeray came together was on December 24, 2016, for performing the 'jal puja' for the proposed grand memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

IANS

Updated:April 9, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray Share Stage After 28 Months in Ausa
File photo of PM Modi.
Loading...
Latur (Maharashtra): While sharing a dais for the first time after 28 months with Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said here that he will not let the aspirations of the people of backward Marathwada go in vain and will take up developmental activities to ensure their faith is not belied.

He made the remark while addressing a rally in Ausa town, Latur, in the heart of the backward Marathwada. Besides Modi and Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the event.

The last time Modi and Thackeray came together was on December 24, 2016, for performing the 'jal puja' for the proposed grand memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea, off Chowpatty in Mumbai, and later addressed a public meeting in Bandra Kurla Complex.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram