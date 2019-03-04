English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Unable to Handle Pakistan, How Can he Take Care of Delhi Police: Kejriwal
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said if Delhi gets full statehood then police officials will listen to MLAs and the people.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Demanding full statehood for Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying when he is unable to handle Pakistan then how can he be expected to take care of the Delhi Police.
He said if Delhi gets full statehood then police officials will listen to MLAs and the people.
"I have asked the prime minister to give me the charge of the Delhi Police but he (PM) says he will take care of it," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said.
"Prime Minister Modi is not able to handle Pakistan, how can he be expected to handle the Delhi Police," Kejriwal said at an inaugural function for development works in Burari.
Accusing the Centre of creating hurdles for Delhi's development, he claimed that he faced several obstructions at various stages to get clearances from the central government.
The people of Delhi pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Income Tax and receive only Rs 325 crore from the Centre, the chief minister claimed.
"Why should we pay so much and get so less in return. What have Delhiites done to the central government to deserve this. The situation is similar to the time before India got Independence.
"First Britishers looted us now the central government is looting us," he said.
The people of Delhi should get special preference in getting admissions in colleges and also in getting jobs, Kejriwal demanded.
